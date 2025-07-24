Top Bucks attraction invites families to visit every day in the summer holidays for £10.50
This incredible offer means that members can visit Flip Out Aylesbury every day of the month for two hours a day.
Flip Out Aylesbury is part of the Flip Out group which is the fastest-growing indoor adventure park operator in the world. The Buckinghamshire adventure park is packed full of fun attractions for families to enjoy, including a huge drop slide, dodgeball arena and a drift-trikes track alongside interactive football, roller rink, Ninja Tag, a softplay area and a Laser Quest, the most immersive laser-tag experience in the UK.
For £15.50 a month, the Premium Membership includes the chance to visit for two hours every day, free membership spectator pass every day, 10% off food & drink in the diner, 20% off a birthday party every year and the chance to bring a friend for free every month.
Talking about the affordability of the membership scheme at Flip Out Aylesbury, Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which operates Flip Out and a host of other immersive leisure and hospitality experiences including Activate at London’s O2: “With the arrival of the long six-week summer holiday, parents find themselves juggling work and keeping the kids happy, while also trying not to spend huge amounts of money on activities. Our £10.50 a month membership scheme is one of the most discounted family-fun programmes around, giving parents the chance to get their kids out of the house and active for two hours a day, every day.
“And Flip Out Aylesbury has so many activities to keep children occupied, from the adrenaline-pumping Laser Tag and Ninja Tag to the exhilarating drop slide – and we have great coffee too for mums and dads.