Top Bucks attraction invites families to visit every day in the summer holidays for £10.50

One of the leading family attractions in Buckinghamshire is offering parents and carers across the county an easy way to keep their kids entertained throughout the summer holidays with an affordable membership scheme that will get children active every day for just £10.50 a month.

This incredible offer means that members can visit Flip Out Aylesbury every day of the month for two hours a day.

Flip Out Aylesbury is part of the Flip Out group which is the fastest-growing indoor adventure park operator in the world. The Buckinghamshire adventure park is packed full of fun attractions for families to enjoy, including a huge drop slide, dodgeball arena and a drift-trikes track alongside interactive football, roller rink, Ninja Tag, a softplay area and a Laser Quest, the most immersive laser-tag experience in the UK.

For £15.50 a month, the Premium Membership includes the chance to visit for two hours every day, free membership spectator pass every day, 10% off food & drink in the diner, 20% off a birthday party every year and the chance to bring a friend for free every month.

The drop slide at Flip Out Aylesbury is a popular, exhilarating experience

Talking about the affordability of the membership scheme at Flip Out Aylesbury, Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which operates Flip Out and a host of other immersive leisure and hospitality experiences including Activate at London’s O2: “With the arrival of the long six-week summer holiday, parents find themselves juggling work and keeping the kids happy, while also trying not to spend huge amounts of money on activities. Our £10.50 a month membership scheme is one of the most discounted family-fun programmes around, giving parents the chance to get their kids out of the house and active for two hours a day, every day.

“And Flip Out Aylesbury has so many activities to keep children occupied, from the adrenaline-pumping Laser Tag and Ninja Tag to the exhilarating drop slide – and we have great coffee too for mums and dads.