Titan returns to Friars Square this summer
Each performance promises a fast-paced comedy experience packed with audience interaction, music and Titan’s famously cheeky sense of humour. From spontaneous singalongs to emotional theatrics – watch out for those tears – Titan is set to entertain you.
Adding to the spectacle, Titan will be joined by the enchanting Celestials, a towering stilt-walking duo embodying the sun and the moon, bringing a cosmic charm to the day’s enjoyment.
Children can also get hands-on in a free robot craft workshop, where they’ll create their very own robotic companions to take home. All activities run between 11am and 3pm and are completely free of charge.
More details at facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com