Tinies launches Teddy Trail across Buckinghamshire

Local families – and the childcare professionals who support them – are in for a treat this summer as Tinies, one of the UK’s most trusted childcare agencies, brings joy and adventure to Buckinghamshire with the launch of its Tinies Teddy Trail.

From bustling town centres to peaceful parks, adorable Tinies-branded teddy bears have been hidden in secret locations across the county, waiting to be discovered. Each lucky finder will be in with a chance to win exciting prizes, think Tinies goodies, feel-good rewards, and a little something to brighten your day.

Each bear comes with a tag explaining how to claim your prize. Simply snap a selfie with your new fluffy friend and email it to Tinies – and don’t forget to share on social media using #TeddyTrailsWithTinies.

Founded in 1975 as a nanny agency, Tinies is now the UK’s largest network of professional childcare recruitment agencies. In its 50th year, Tinies combines the reach of a national brand with the care and insight of 29 local agencies across England and Scotland. It works in partnership with parents, nurseries and caregivers – from nannies and nursery nurses to early years educators – to provide the very best in childcare solutions.

Claire Adams, CEO, said: “We wanted to create something that brings people together and also celebrates the communities we work with. The Tinies Teddy Trail is a fun and interactive way for children, parents and caregivers – whether that's a nanny, a childminder or a nursery key worker – to explore their local area, create lasting memories and enjoy a little summer magic.”

The Tinies Teddy Trail is the perfect summer adventure – and a wonderful way to say thank you to those who care for our children every day. Don’t miss out – start your search today!

For more information about Tinies and to find your nearest branch visit: www.tinies.com

You can also follow the Tinies Teddy Trail on social media by searching the hashtag #TeddyTrailsWithTinies.