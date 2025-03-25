Tickets now on sale for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Matilda The Musical Junior

Get ready for a magical theatre experience this Easter! Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is delighted to present Matilda The Musical Junior, taking place at Kingsbrook Secondary School on Saturday, 12th April. With both a matinee and an evening performance, this special production features 80 talented local children ready to bring the beloved story to life.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic tale, Matilda The Musical Junior follows the extraordinary Matilda – a brilliant and brave little girl with a love for books, a sharp mind, and even some incredible powers! Stuck with unkind parents and a terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda must rely on her cleverness and courage to change her own story. Along the way, she finds support from the kind-hearted Miss Honey, proving that determination and friendship can overcome any challenge.

Directed by Amy Quinlan, Senior Fundraiser for Special Events and Projects at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, the production is about more than just entertainment. “Our young performers are bursting with talent and excitement, and we can’t wait to see them take the stage.

“This event brings the community together while raising vital funds for the Hospice. Since launching our On Stage productions in 2023, we’ve raised over £200,000 – and we’re just getting started!” said Amy.

Tickets now on sale for Matilda The Musical Jr.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity provides compassionate hospice care to patients across Buckinghamshire and its borders, ensuring support is available whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic show! Book your tickets now at www.fnhospice.org.uk/matilda-jr