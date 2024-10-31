An award-nominated and popular West End show is coming to Aylesbury for the first time, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ambassador Theatre Group has marked Halloween by announcing that 2:22 - A Ghost Story is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

It is coming to Aylesbury as part of a newly announced UK tour with performances at the Waterside taking place between 8-13 June, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its premiere in 2021, the story has completed seven seasons in London’s West End. There have been 12 replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by over one million people in seventeen different countries.

Coming to Aylesbury in 2026

When the production is taken back on tour in 2025 and 2026 Aylesbury will be one of the venues where the supernatural story is performed for the first time.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. It has been described as an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear.

Danny said: “I was blown away by our fantastically successful UK tour in 2023-24 plus another West End season this year. I keep pinching myself to see the huge appetite for my play seems to be ongoing. Hopefully this new tour will see a combination of return and first-time visits from audiences, bringing 2:22 - A Ghost Story to new people, as well as those who are hungry for more. I am genuinely humbled by how well the production continues to be received and am very excited (as you may be) to reveal our cast in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes with the tagline: what do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam is not having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.