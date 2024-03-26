Strictly Come Dancing champion coming to Aylesbury in Cluedo 2 production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing winner is coming to Aylesbury performing in the latest production of Cluedo 2.

Ellie Leach, the winner of the 21st season of Strictly, is performing in the mystery play inspired by the famous board game. Leach, who was best known for her long-running stint on Coronation Street prior to winning the primetime reality show, is making her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett.

She is set to appear at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 22-26 October. Cast alongside Leach, is Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard. He is best known for playing David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty.

Ellie Leach, photo from Danielle Baguley

They will be stopping of in Aylesbury during second autumn leg of the show’s UK tour, with other dates confirmed in Leeds, Birmingham, and Newcastle.

Leach said: “I’ve really enjoyed bringing Miss Scarlett to life on stage. It’s so much fun to perform this iconic character and to see audiences of all ages having such a good time at every show, so I’m really thrilled to be extending the tour.”

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

Durr added: “I’m delighted to be continuing as Colonel Mustard in Cluedo 2. The audience reaction during our first few weeks of performances has been fantastic and I can’t wait to bring this hilarious whodunnit to many more audiences around the UK.”

This new take on the classic mystery series is set in the swinging 60s. It is written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, whose previous credits include Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats. Mark Bell is the director tasked with bringing the whodunnit show to life.

Set and costume design is by David Farley, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Jon Fiber and movement direction by Anna Healey.