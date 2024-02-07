Series of family-friendly shows scheduled at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of family-friendly events are coming up at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre over the next few weeks.

During half term Aylesbury’s marquee venue is hosting a s Sing-A-Long-A Encanto show on 10 February, based on the Disney animation, offering an interactive experience for youngsters who can follow on screen lyrics and use a free interactive props bag. Another interactive singing show is planned for the following Thursday (15 February) when children can enjoy Pop Princesses. Four fairy tale beauties will take the audience on a journey by playing songs from artists including Little Mix and Ariana Grande, to their favourite songs from films and musicals.

Megaslam Wrestling is coming on 18 February and is designed for children, as Team Nasty and Team Megaslam battle it out for supremacy over a series of matches. Guests are encouraged to cheer loudly and bring along foam fingers.

Northern Ballet’s Tortoise and the Hare comes to Aylesbury this month

On 27 February the theatre is hosting s Northern Ballet’s Tortoise and the Hare, which has been designed as an introduction to live ballet and music, by retelling the classic tale.

At the Norman Bragg Studio area, inside the Waterside, is a performance from local bands, at Platform Youth Band Night this Friday (9 February).

In partnership with XYZ Music Academy the February line-up includes: Keira Almond, HorrorSkope, SNM and Chance, taking to the stage for one night only to showcase their talent.