Aylesbury contestants wanted for new season of iconic BBC quiz show Mastermind

Aylesbury residents are encouraged to apply to be on the next season of the popular BBC quiz show Mastermind.

Hat Trick and Hindsight Productions are currently casting contenders for the next series of the BBC Two programme.

The team is asking, do you or someone you know, have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?

Contestants must know enough about their specialist subjects to undergo a forensic examination by host Clive Myrie.

The production groups are after pub quiz whizzes who are ready for the ultimate test of their general knowledge.

The show’s tagline is Many start - but only one will finish.

A company spokesperson said: “We are looking to cast a diverse range of people throughout the whole of the UK. Anyone can apply as long as they are aged 18 or over and are a resident of the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man).

“As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.”

Interested Bucks residents are encouraged to apply online here or via email [email protected].

Applicants will be contacted by the production team to set up a Zoom audition that will include a short general knowledge quiz and a discussion of the candidate’s chosen specialist subjects.