The star of one of Netflix’s most popular programmes has been added to the cast for Aylesbury’s 2024 pantomime.

Ambassador Theatre Group has confirmed Bradley Riches, best-known for appearing in Netflix’s LGBTQ drama Heartstopper, is playing the title role in this year’s pantomime.

At the Waterside Theatre between 6 December and 5 January, Riches will be starring in The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook.

He will be playing Peter Pan throughout the Christmas period, alongside Aylesbury pantomime regular, BBC Three Counties’ Andy Collins.

Riches is James McEwan in the coming-of-age Netflix drama and was also seen on the small screen as a contestant on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

The 22-year-old most recently appeared on stage in Babies, a new comedy West End musical performing at The Other Palace until 14 July.

In November 2023, he released his first book A Different Kind of Superpower, a semi-autobiographical children's book story discovering the power of his autism diagnosis when he was nine years old. The book aims to teach children being unique is something to celebrate. Bradley trained and completed his Musical Theatre degree at Emil Dale Academy.

Collins will be starring alongside Riches, as Smee, the presenter and long-standing entertainer is set to appear in his 13th pantomime at Aylesbury’s flagship venue.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre revealed that last year’s production was a record-breaking one with more tickets being sold than ever before.

Riches said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be playing Peter Pan at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this Christmas. Peter Pan is such an iconic character and I can't wait to bring him to life. There's going to be so many songs and dances, but most importantly so much fun, laughter and a little bit of pixie dust. I can't wait to fly into Neverland with you all!"

