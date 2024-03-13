Household names in stand-up comedy appearing in Aylesbury over the coming months
Some of the biggest names in comedy are coming to Aylesbury in 2024.
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has confirmed performances from some of the best-known stand-up comics in the UK. Ed Gamble of Mock the Week fame, is performing in Aylesbury next month and the record-breaking comic John Bishop is coming to the Waterside in May.
Buckinghamshire’s own acclaimed joke-telling master and long-time television host, Jimmy Carr is appearing in October, so is Ben Elton, the quick-witted former Blackadder writer.
Trailblazing comics Kathryn Ryan and Nish Kumar are also performing in November.
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has also announced it will be hosting its first ever Comedy 4 Kids event. Taking place in the Norman Bragg Studio on Saturday 25 May, it will feature stand-ups and sketch acts aimed at children, and will be suitable for youngsters aged six and above. Aylesbury Waterside Theatre says it is a family-friendly daytime show, where children will be welcomed.
A successful Edinburgh Fringe show is coming to Aylesbury in May, when Ollie Maddigan will be performing his joke-filled coming-of age story. Fanny Galore’s Big Bingo Party is scheduled for June, as well as an all-day event called Comedy Legends. Appearing at the legends show will be comedy historian Robert Ross, Louise Burton of Are You Being Served? fame, television actress Judy Buxton, Jeffrey Holland from Hi-de-Hi, plus Steve Nallon who voiced Margaret Thatcher on Spitting Image.
High Wycombe born rising star Ria Lina is also set to perform at the Waterside in July. Ticketing information can be found online here.