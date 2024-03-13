Buckinghamshire university chancellor Jay Blades seeks new items for 10th season of The Repair Shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Blades, the Buckinghamshire chancellor, and the rest of the Repair Shop team, are after more goods for the show’s next season.

Blaydes, was named as Buckinghamshire New University’s first chancellor last year, will be fronting the popular programme when it returns for a new series.

The Repair Shop first aired in 2017, and producers estimate that the show’s experts have saved more than a thousand precious items and historical artifacts.

Among the BBC’s favourite artefacts uncovered on the show are a rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships, and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings, and charming household objects, and the team are searching for more treasures hidden across the country waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn.

Blades, said: “Series ten! It’s incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

The Repair Shop team is seeking applications from a wide range of communities for series 10. It is asking interested parties to apply via email or visit the BBC website to find out more.