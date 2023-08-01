Former Aylesbury student returns home to deliver West End musical theatre workshops

A former Aylesbury student is bringing a taste of the West End to the Bucks town with a special series of workshops.

Emily Scott, 26, and other current theatre performers are running four days of musical workshops during the school break.

Emily, who grew up in Aylesbury, is returning to the school she attended to run classes alongside fellow industry professionals.

Emily Scott at a previous year's workshop

Since leaving school, Emily has worked as both a teacher and musical theatre performer. Most recently, the 26-year-old was part of a production of Sister Act in Frankfurt.

From 29 August to 1 September at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, children will be taught the dances used in current West End shows from the people performing them night and night out. By the end of the week the youngsters will then perform themselves in front of an audience of around 700 people.

Budding superstars will be learning numbers from Matilda, Everyone is Talking About Jamie, Wicked, and Strictly Ballroom.

Emily Scott backstage

Emily has built her own business around teaching musical theatre performance, called Scott’s Performing Arts.

Joining Emily for the week of performance classes are Lucy-Jane Haddock, who recently performed in the chorus of a Matilda production, Jasmine Joy, who is fresh off touring the country as part of the latest production of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom. Also teaching are: Philippa Stefani, who has worked in the West End for 17 years, and Simon Beckett, who has danced with A-listers, including: Rita Ora, Kendrick Lamar, and Stormzy.

Scott’s Summer School is aimed at children aged between 6-18. Emily said: “I’m lucky in the sense that a lot of my friends are in showbiz and it’s brilliant to bring them along to Aylesbury and Bucks.”

Last year over 40 children took part in the musical exercises, this term Emily is hoping for as many as 70 students to attend.

The line-up for the summer school starting later this month

Emily still balances performing and teaching, and credits the launch of Scott’s Performing Arts with giving her the freedom to continue teaching and performing on a schedule that works for her.

Her business also runs showcase events where a theatre venue is hired out so schools can perform in professional settings.