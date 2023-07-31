An iconic stately home near Wendover, which has appeared in period dramas including Bridgerton, The Crown and Downton Abbey, is opening its doors to the public.

RAF Halton, which uses the historical home for its Officer’s Mess, is holding a free heritage day at Halton House on Sunday September 10.

It will be a rare opportunity to see the interior of Halton House, built by Alfred de Rothschild in 1883, providing a lasting example of Victorian craftmanship.

Halton House is now home to RAF Halton. Image by M Parry.

The house was bequeathed to Rothschild’s nephew who auctioned it off in 1918, when it became home to RAF Halton.

As well as providing a space for dining and recreation for RAF members, the manor has been used extensively as a location for filming. Some of the house’s exterior can be seen in The Crown while its grand staircase and ballroom provides the backdrop to numerous scenes in Bridgerton.

It is also portrayed as Haxby Park, home of Sir Richard Carlisle in Downton Abbey, while its film credits include The King’s Speech, The World is not Enough and Disney’s The Nutcracker.

In addition to the house, the Trenchard Museum - where more can be learnt about the history of the RAF Station and its Apprentice Scheme - and the James McCudden Flight Heritage Centre, will also be open.

Light refreshments will be available.

Extensive parking is available at Halton House and a free shuttlebus will operate between the house, museum and heritage centre.