Comedy superstar Ricky Gervais sells out Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre in under an hour after announcing return next month

The world-famous comedy star is returning to Aylesbury’s grand venue for two shows on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.

He is trying out new material for his next world tour, Armageddon, which remains a ‘work in progress’.

Gervais was a big hit in Aylesbury last time out, he performed at the Waterside Theatre in 2019 telling jokes from his last special, SuperNature.

Ricky Gervais returns to Aylesbury next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old knows Bucks well, he currently lives in Marlow and grew up in nearby Reading.

His breakthrough hit, The Office, was also of course set in the Three Counties in Slough.

Yesterday (22 September), and on Wednesday, Gervais performed his in progress act at Wycombe Swan Theatre.

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Armageddon on completion will be seventh stand up special released by the comedian.

He has been a household name since storming onto UK television screens in 2001 with his workplace mockumentary, The Office.

In recent years, the comedy writer has come under criticism for from LGBTQ groups for jokes aimed at the trans community.

When Supernature was made available to a global audience on Netflix, groups called parts of his monologue, “dangerous”, “anti-trans”, and "anti-gay".

Ricky Gervais on the After Life press tour. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

However, the popular comic defended his set and one particular series of jokes made early in the show in future interviews.

When appearing on The One Show on BBC One, Gervais said: "I think that's what comedy is for, really - to get us through stuff, and I deal in taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn't been before, even for a split second.

"Most offence comes from when people mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target."

His Emmy-nominated dramedy, After Life, completed its three season run last year.

The Netflix exclusive’s touching finale was released to the world in January.

Armageddon: Work in Progress, is one of many upcoming sellouts at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Others include: Aylesbury band, Marillion’s homecoming gig tomorrow (24 September), Dawn French Is A Huge T**, Tony Stockwell’s psychic show at the Norman Bragg Studio, and The Psychology of Serial Killers in November.