Aylesbury producer achieves major career goal as DJ EZ features his debut EP

Jon Boyle is overwhelmed after his debut EP was played by DJ EZ, he is also delighted after receiving regular airtime on Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The former Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School pupil made getting a song played by the legendary UK garage DJ and radio presenter one of three life goals.

The dad is overjoyed that his debut Pretty Girl EP was played on EZ’s Nuvolve show.

Jon Boyle

It has also been broadcast on DJ Q and Shosh’s Kiss FM show, by Kerrie Cosh on BBC Introducing, Danny Blaze on Flex FM and Sian Anderson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Sian described Jon as her “new obsession” live on air and labelled all four songs “absolute bangers” after playing multiple tracks from his EP three weeks in-a-row on her 1Xtra show.

Jon said: “It’s a dream come true to have a song played by DJ EZ and it’s been amazing to hear my tracks played regularly on 1Xtra, Kiss and Flex FM too, as this is something I had never expected.

Jon Boyle warming up for Oxide & Neutrino

“I was listening to EZ’s Nuvolve radio show in my kitchen when Pretty Girl unexpectedly came on, and I cheered like my football team had just scored a goal.

“I had tears in my eyes and my six-year-old son looked rather confused by the whole episode.”

Jon has now completed his triple crown of life goals, having previously ticked off becoming a football reporter and a DJ.

Jon added: “For weeks I tagged EZ in social media posts and I dropped him a couple of emails, but I didn't know if he had even heard my songs.

“In the end I emailed the EP to his manager Paul Marini, who replied to me a few weeks later saying he had just forwarded it to EZ.

“A couple of days later EZ played Pretty Girl on his Nuvolve show and the rest is history.

“Thankfully EZ doesn’t ghost me on social media now either – I tell everyone we are basically besties now that he has liked and commented on my posts.”