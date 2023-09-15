Cast announced for slapstick comedy reimagination of Peter Pan at the Waterside Theatre

Watch more videos on Shots!

An Olivier-nominated comedic take on the classic tale of Peter Pan is coming to the Waterside Theatre.

The touring cast for Peter Pan Goes Wrong’s upcoming shows scheduled to take place at the Aylesbury venue, has been confirmed.

Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind the production, has announced to full cast for the performances between 3 and 8 October, 2024.

Mischief is also the team behind the BBC One series, The Goes Wrong Show.

Next year’s cast is a mix of Mischief cast members and courageous new recruits.

The full cast line-up includes: Jake Burgum (Trevor), Jack Michael Stacey (Chris), Matthew Howell (Robert), Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis), Ciara Morris (Sandra), Theo Toksvig-Stewart (Max), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Jamie Birkett (Annie), Gareth Tempest (Jonathan) and Rosemarie Akwafo (Lucy). With understudies: Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle and Phil Yarrow.

Co-penned by Mischief’s celebrated writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

It sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Meanwhile across the pond, the original Mischief team have just completed a four-month run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City, where it received eight award nominations, winning the Drama Desk Award for ‘Best Unique Theatrical Experience’ and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for ‘Favourite New Play’. The production now heads to Los Angeles for a strictly limited five weeks at the Ahmanson Theatre, from 8 August to 10 September.