SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox is bringing his live show to Aylesbury

The tough-talking former sergeant is coming to Aylesbury

One of the stars of hit Channel 4 show, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, is performing in Aylesbury.

He is giving a talk at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre during his third UK tour.

Jason who is also a best-selling author and broadcaster, remains best known as the tough-talking instructor on the terrestrial reality series.

Jason Fox is coming to Aylesbury this winter

Called, Life At the Limit, the show will include stories from his special forces career his personal battles and experiences working on the small screen.

Aylesbury is one of 25 towns and cities the instructor is visiting in January and February of 2024. He will be at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Sunday February 11, ticketing information can be found online here.

"When I first toured Life At The Limit in 2022, that experience of a live audience was something totally new to me, but I settled into it and getting the chance to go back out earlier this year was brilliant,” said Jason.

“I can’t believe I get to do it all again in a few months’ time! To be visiting another 25 towns and cities and sharing my story with more people across the country is such an honour.

“There’s a real mix in the show – some stories are funny, some tragic, others brutal. But they’re all real and make for a no-holds-barred account of my life so far. I hope I can continue to inspire people through my long and at-times difficult journey.”

His story is said to include feats of bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield. Outside of the popular celebrity training show, Jason has showcased his bravery on other television adventures including Inside The Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War.

He has released to best-sellers: Battle Scars and Life Under Fire. Jason has broken records as a rower and embarked on expeditions across Alaska, the North Pole and most recently the River Yukon.

