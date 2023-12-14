Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces upcoming 2024 line-up including Calendar Girls production

A look at some of the musicals heading to the Waterside to kick start 2024

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has released details of its 2024 late winter and early spring season of shows.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Spring What’s On brochure includes adaptations of a series of hit plays, including a production of hit film Calendar Girls.

It is hoping to provide something for everyone from ballet to laugh-out-loud comedy, powerful opera to live music and family shows, retellings of literary classics, party nights and more.

The cast of Calendar Girls

Firstly the theatre is advertising events for those who are looking to extend the festive feeling for as long as possible with The Nutcracker on 18 January, and Swan Lake on 16 and 17 January. Dickens Theatre Company is running its Revision on Tour series this March between 25 –28. Among the fun revision guides being performed are adaptations of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth.

Six, the ever-popular musical returns in January, between 23-28, following its previous sell-out success with the Tudor Queens taking to the mic once more to tell their stories of historical heartbreak that turn into life-affirming 21st century success stories. A Musical Theatre Karaoke night is being hosted in the Norman Bragg Studio on 6 April. Sing-A-Long-A Encanto on 10 February, Barrioke on 13 April, Wifi Wars on 27 April, and a Silent Disco on 2 February, are among the upcoming events encouraging high levels of audience participation.

Coming Direct from Broadway on the 8-9 March is The Kite Runner, based on the award-winning novel of the same name, it chronicles the haunting tale of friendship and one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Calendar Girls arrives for one week only between 19-23 March. Half Cut Theatre makes its Waterside debut with he Canterbury Tales on 14 March. A Year and A Day is another theatre piece coming to Aylesbury on 19 April, the Edinburgh Fringe hit follows Nathan as he skips a year and a day every time he falls asleep.

Evenings of live music are also coming next year. The Ultimate Classic Rock Show on 13 January, Whitney – Queen of the Night comes one evening later, Meat Loaf by Candlelight is on 19 January, Mercury - The Ultimate Queen Tribute, and The Simon and Garfunkel Story are both on 16 February. Also at the Norman Bragg Studio Youth Band Night returns on 9 February and Unsigned Band Night is on the next day. Viva Neil Diamond on 23 March and Voodoo Room: A Night of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream, which is on that same evening, give audiences more chances to catch cover acts.

The Band of the Household Cavalry and the Aylesbury Concert Band are performing on 10 March. Alina Orchestra bring its first ever concert at the Waterside performing Greig’s Piano Concerto and Beethoven’s Symphony no.5.