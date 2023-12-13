Local company Red Helix supports young people supporting local charity
As part of their Christmas celebrations, they have donated £5,000 to the local charity Action4Youth Capital campaign for the redevelopment of their outdoor education centre The Caldecotte Xperience.
Sophie, Digital Marketing Assistant at Red Helix said, “This charity is very important to us at Red Helix, as it is a local organisation which supports a cause very close to our hearts.
"Action4Youth is focused on improving the lives of young people in Buckinghamshire. Currently, they are fundraising for the redevelopment of their main building and infrastructure at The Caldecotte Xperience outdoor learning centre.”
The redevelopment will significantly enhance accessibility and functionality to create a vibrant, exciting, and adventurous platform for fully inclusive activities for young people.
For more information visit: Building For A Better Future | Action4Youth Appeal.