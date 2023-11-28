Aylesbury pantomime cast complete week of 'electric' rehearsals at the Waterside Theatre

The cast headlined by an Eastenders star have started getting ready for a month of performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cast of this year’s pantomime at the Waterside Theatre have started their rehearsals in Aylesbury. Practice sessions for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have begun at the Aylesbury venue.

This year’s cast includes ex-Eastenders star James Bye, BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show presenter Andy Collins, Leon Craig, Rhiannon Chesterman and Lyndsey Gardiner. They have been blocking scenes, rehearsing dance routines, learning songs and having final costume adjustments ahead of opening night, this Friday (1 December).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also the drops department is also in full swing spray-painting accessories with glitter and preparing essential items ready for the annual, highly anticipated Twelve Days of Christmas routine.

Andy Collins and James Bye learning the script

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the Waterside’s 13th traditional pantomime and James, who is best known for playing Martin Fowler on Eastenders, is making his pantomime debut as the Prince. He said: “I have been blown away by the rest of the cast - they have phenomenal voices, not to mention killer dance moves, even Andy Collins has taken the bar to a whole new level this year. Audiences are in for a treat, the production is looking and sounding incredible!”

He is supported by a cast with plenty of pantomime and on-stage experience, including Aylesbury panto regular, Andy.

With seven dwarfs bringing fun and mischief into the equation, the Ambassador Theatre Group is promising a mesmerising ensemble, and this year’s local youth dancers being provided by Allstars Academy and Castielli School of Dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Chris Nelson added: “The show is in really good shape. The scenes are coming together and the energy in the room is electric. I’m really happy with the show. We have a team here that are totally committed to giving audiences the best experience over the festive period, pantomime is a special thing, and we all feel very privileged to be part of it.”