Re-live Aylesbury town centre's Christmas light switch-on in pictures as thousands turn out for festivities

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Thousands of residents braved the cold to witness Aylesbury’s Christmas light switch-on event for 2023.

Aylesbury Town Council held its Christmas on the Cobbles event in the town centre on Sunday (26 November).

In the town centre visitors could go on fairground rides, complete free crafts activities, and enjoy other entertainment.

At 5:30pm hundreds of entertainers, volunteers, and organisation representatives took part in a parade through the town centre, building anticipation towards the switch-on at 6pm.

LED drumming group, Spark!, grabbed audiences’ attention with their interactive percussion play, the team led the way, starting the parade through Aylesbury.

Santa Claus vacated his Grotto to travel through Aylesbury on his sleigh. Before leading the crowd through a rendition of Sweet Caroline Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Panto stars Andy Collins and Leon Craig joined the procession.

Also taking part in the parade were representatives from Aylesbury Wombles, Unbound Theatre and Castielli School of Dance.

Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steven Lambert, said: "Christmas on the Cobbles has truly brought our community together, creating special memories for residents of all ages. I’d like to thank everyone who joined us on Sunday as well as all the event volunteers, sponsors and supporters who, without them, hosting events such as these wouldn’t be possible."

Despite the cold weather more and more residents descended on Aylesbury town centre ahead of the light switch on.

After the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre team turned on the lights alongside the mayor and presenters from Bucks radio, residents witnessed a 10-minute fireworks display.

You can re-live the event by scrolling through our picture gallery.

1 . MCBHnews-27-11-2023-Christmas lights-CENTupload Santa left his Grotto to take part in parade, photo from Phil Richards Photography Photo: Phil Richards Photo Sales

2 . Sweet Caroline Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steven Lambert and pantomime favourite Andy Collins sing Sweet Caroline, photo from Phil Richards Photography Photo: Phil Richards Photography Photo Sales

3 . Strong men spreading Christmas cheer Among the entertainers gracing Friars Square before the big switch-on, photo from Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Angels on earth Pure joy, photo from Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales