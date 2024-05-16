Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from a school in Aylesbury have been selected to perform at the National Theatre.

Sixth form students from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School will be visiting the iconic venue as part of annual initiative.

Students from just 10 schools across the UK have been chosen to participate in the 2024 Connections Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury’s representatives will be performing Kiss / Marry / Push Off Cliff by Josh Azouz on the Dorfman stage at the National Theatre on Wednesday 26 June. This showing will cover the surreal goings on during a camping trip gone wrong.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School performing Kiss Marry Push Off Cliff

The National Theatre Connections Festival runs from 25 – 29 June, and is designed to give young people the chance to perform on an iconic stage.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School claimed this opportunity after successfully performing Josh’s play at The North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford.

The National Theatre has revealed that a small team of students put together the eye-catching production with Sir Henry Floyd students working as technicians and directors on the production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury's budding young actors

Now in its 29th year, the Connections Festival is an annual nationwide youth theatre celebration that champions the talent of young people aged 13-19 from across the UK. Over 7,500 young people from 250 companies from Plymouth to Pitlochry have taken part this year, performing 10 specially commissioned plays at one of 33 leading partner theatres this spring.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School students will also take on backstage roles for their production, with four young people working across projection, lighting and sound design. Engaging in all levels of the theatre making process in an extremely professional setting.

Anna Bradley and Melissa Wooller, co-directors from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, said “What an amazing experience this has been - a true privilege to work with this talented group of young performers and crew. We are all making memories that will endure a lifetime. And one to tick off the bucket list!”