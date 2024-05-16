RSPCA announces 200th anniversary event in Aylesbury Vale with free summer fayre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury Vale village will host a special celebration event for the RSPCA.

Next month the RSPCA is celebrating its 200th birthday across England and Wales, including an event in Quainton.

Animal lovers and families from Aylesbury are invited to join in the celebrations, which form part of the welfare charity’s One Day of Fun campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quainton Memorial Hall will be hosting the anniversary showcase in Aylesbury between 11am and 3pm on 15 June.

RSPCA Blackberry Farm

A summer fair will be held and cream tea will be served to support the RSPCA’s base in Blackberry Farm, Quainton.

The RSPCA has confirmed that there will be tombola, refreshments and lots of stalls at the get together.

There will be a chance for residents to chat with local RSPCA inspectors and find out more about what they do to combat animal cruelty and save creatures. Volunteers that support the welfare group will also be at the 200-year party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Hawkins, from RSPCA Blackberry Farm, said: “It’s incredible to think that our charity has been helping animals for 200 years - making us the oldest animal welfare charity in the world.

“This is such an amazing feat and one that we can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event. We have so much going on it promises to be a lovely event for the family.

“We know the day will be one to remember and we can’t wait for people to join us in our celebrations.

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our centre and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals here at Blackberry Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.

“It’s amazing really how far the charity has come since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.”

Entry is free but a small donation is welcome and all proceeds will go towards Blackberry Farm.