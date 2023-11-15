Aylesbury comic-con and toy fair event is just over one week away
A rare comic-con event is being held in Aylesbury next weekend alongside a toy fair.
On Sunday (26 November) at the Stoke Mandeville Stadium, an event which promises to be suitable for all ages is taking place.
Organisers are delivering an event full of super geeky goings on and visitors are encouraged to get their picture taken with the 1989 Batmobile.
Also at the event will be a retro gaming zone, free face painting, you can learn to play Pokemon or join the comic-con costume display.
There will be well over 100 stalls selling all sorts of geeky merchandise. Organisers advise that it could provide an opportunity to secure some early Christmas gifts.
The company behind the Aylesbury event was formed in August of 2022, and has visited cities and towns across the Midlands and the south.
Striking Event’s Comic Cons and Toy Fairs says it takes the stress and travelling out of the comic con experience.
Striking Events co-organiser Zoe Crofts said: “We are so looking forward to bringing our one day Comic Con to Aylesbury for the first time! We have found local communities have shown a real desire for an event like this, it’s fully inclusive and it has been great to see so many happy faces at our events. There is something to do that appeals to all ages at our events, it is something that the whole family can enjoy together and make some fantastic memories at!"
Co-organiser Mark Woollard added: “The idea for our one-day Comic Cons come from the fact that I used to be involved in running huge Comic Con events in London and Birmingham, but I decided I wanted to do something different and bring comic con to local communities, rather than people having to travel so far and pay for big expensive events. We wanted to run events that were fully inclusive of everyone and that would be a fun day out for all. This will be our first time in Aylesbury and the event is looking set to be a good one! This weekend we have loads of fun things to do including the incredibly iconic 1989 Batmobile on display!”