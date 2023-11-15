Video shows moment Bovingdon boy, 10, stops commuters in their tracks as he plays public piano

The 10-year-old captured the crowds with a rendition of his favourite piece

A musical 10-year-old lifted spirits during a busy commute in Euston when he could not resist the lure of a public piano.

Max Bierer Smith and mum Serina, from Bovingdon near Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury, were about to catch a train when he spotted the instrument.

The youngster immediately sat down at the piano, stopping crowds in their tracks with his rendition of Sweet William by 1920s composer Billy Mayerl.

Max playing to the crowds in Euston Station.

Serina described the moment: “It’s great he can share his talent and bring a cheerful song to a very busy. bustling station where people don’t stop.

“There were lots of people looking around to see where the music was coming from and smiling, people stopping on the stairs by the piano to watch his hands, and families coming up to watch and kids clapping along. Some people were filming him too. It was just nice to see people’s faces when they realised that this big piece of music was coming from a little boy.”

Max began playing piano when he was seven and, according to his mum, was playing Grade 8 pieces – the higher end of intermediate level – a year later.

Now Max’s natural talent is a daily part of family life.

Serina added: “I will hear that he’s downstairs on the piano, trying to copy or make his own songs. Music is a massive part of him and he’s super lucky to have an ear for it. He says his brain goes to a different place when he plays.”