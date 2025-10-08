The Brushwood Suite presents a second comedy night
Get ready to laugh your way into the weekend! The Brushwood Suite is thrilled to be back with another comedy night bringing top-tier talent to the local stage.
The event is set to take place later this year on Friday, 5th December, and promises a night of big laughs, good vibes, and unforgettable entertainment.
The line-up features:
- Mandy Muden – As seen on Britain's Got Talent. One of the first females to be granted membership to the famous Magic Circle.
- Lindsey Santoro – As seen on Live at the Apollo and tour support for Joe Lycett’s arena shows.
- Steve Hall – Edinburgh Best Show Nominee, ⅓ of legendary sketch group We Are Klang (with Greg Davies), and tour support for Russell Howard.
- Andy Gleeks – Winner of the Joke of the Fringe 2025.
Tickets are just £12 plus booking fee. Please note, all tickets are seated, and seating is unallocated. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show kicking off at 8:00 PM sharp. A licensed bar will be open throughout the evening.
Tickets available now! Visit www.thecomedycrate.com/princes-risborough to secure your tickets today to avoid disappointment.