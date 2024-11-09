Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair returns for Christmas

For those in search of unique Christmas gifts or a moment of calm before the holiday rush, Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is making a welcome return to the Spread Eagle Hotel on Sunday 1st December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open from 11 am to 5 pm, this fair, organised by Deer Spirit Events, offers an inspiring mix of spiritual insights, holistic therapies, and one-of-a-kind shopping options to help visitors unwind and pick up meaningful presents for loved ones.

Visitors can look forward to connecting with experienced tarot readers, psychics, and clairvoyants, who will be available for readings throughout the day. Offering insights into life’s mysteries and guidance on personal matters, these practitioners bring diverse skills and techniques, making the fair an enlightening experience for both curious newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts. Additionally, a selection of holistic therapists and wellbeing experts will offer relaxing treatments designed to relieve stress, restore balance, and promote overall wellness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair also features a wide array of retailers, whose products blend beauty with purpose. Shoppers can explore stalls filled with crystals, handmade jewellery and original artwork, ensuring that they’ll find something truly special. For those interested in holistic health, there will also be beauty products, fair trade clothing, spiritual books, and gifts that are ideal for the season. Unique to this fair, visitors will also find Tropic products, known for their natural, eco-friendly skincare; Magentix jewellery, which uses magnetism to support wellbeing; and EMF (Electromagnetic Field) protection products designed to reduce exposure to electromagnetic radiation from electronic devices.

Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair

Julie Fenn, organiser of Deer Spirit Events, sees the fair as more than just a shopping and healing opportunity. “The Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is about creating a space for people to take a moment for themselves, to recharge, and find items that inspire joy and positivity,” she says. “During this busy time of year, taking time for self-care can make all the difference, helping people feel more balanced, peaceful, and ready for the season ahead.”

With its blend of holiday shopping, relaxation, and personal growth, Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is set to be a memorable and relaxing day out before the Christmas rush.