Thame businesses open their doors to local artists

Thame Art Crawl, the unique pop-up art exhibition that transforms local businesses into galleries, is back!

From Tuesday 15 to Saturday 19 October, 42 artists from South Oxfordshire will showcase their work in businesses right across Thame.

Each year, local businesses generously open their doors to display art pieces inside their shops and shop windows as part of the Thame Art Crawl. This year, 37 local businesses are taking part.

The Thame Art Crawl, which is sponsored by Lightfoots Solicitors, is now in its 8th year. The event is a celebration of the local art scene, bringing together professional and up-and-coming artists, and showcasing their works in the heart of Thame Town Centre. Each year, it attracts scores of art lovers to Thame and enables artists to gain visibility and connect with the public. The Art Crawl also offers local residents and visitors to Thame, the opportunity to discover local talent.

Some of the many artworks that will be on display at this year's Thame Art Crawl - 15-19 October

Competition

This year, those taking part in the Art Crawl will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artist for the chance to win dinner for two at the Black Horse, valued at up to £80.

Check out all of this year's artists and venues in the official Thame Art Crawl flyer, available from the Town Hall, Lightfoots Solicitors, and businesses throughout the town, or view the catalogue here.