Tesco Princes Risborough Toy Drive returns

Tesco customers in Princes Risborough Buckinghamshire can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas from 18 November until 23 December.

From Monday 18 November to Monday 23 December, Tesco Princes Risborough Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with Stoke Mandeville Hospital Children’s Ward, to provide gifts for children staying in the hospital over Christmas.

Kelly Burrows, Community Champion at Tesco Princes Risborough Superstore, said: “It’s lovely that the children in the hospital will get presents from our community to try and make things a little better and put a smile on children’s faces.”

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Princes Risborough Superstore partnering with Stoke Mandeville Hospital Children’s Ward this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.