Take the kids on a mouthwatering journey with Eden Eats this half term

Daily workshops to encourage kids to get in the kitchen and try something new.

Half term is around the corner and Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe, is inviting families to come down and join them on a mouthwatering journey through global cuisine, from Japan to Italy.

For four days during the half term week (27th May to 30th May) Eden presents ‘Eden Eats’ a series of hands-on workshops and delicious tasting sessions each day, in collaboration with some of the centre’s eateries.

Families will go on a culinary journey throughout the week crafting Italian flatbreads, diving into the bold flavours of Tex-Mex, exploring vibrant Indian street foods and mastering the art of sushi.

Taking place at the heart of the centre, opposite Boots, the workshops will be the perfect opportunity to get the kids to try food from around the world, whilst creating some culinary treats for the holidays. Each day will be a new ‘culinary destination’ curated by some of the centre’s resident restaurants.

From a health and nutrition perspective, Eden Eats presents an important message to families, in a fun way. It is encouraging children to try different foods and understand what goes into making them.

Rhys Williams, Club Manager at Anytime Fitness High Wycombe located at Eden said: “Eden Eats is a great idea to help families with some simple and fun ideas to create nutritious food with their kids.

“As a gym, we offer our members advice on nutrition and we believe that the younger you start with healthier choices and try different food, the better. We’ve all heard of a ‘rainbow on your plate’ and encouraging children to try lots of colour and food groups. Eden Eats offers the perfect opportunity for them to try a variety of foods and learn how to make them. Our team will definitely be popping down to see them in action!”

Sessions will run from 9:30AM – 3PM over four days (Tuesday 27th to Friday 30th May).

Tickets are priced at just £1, and booking is essential via Eden Eats - Eden Shopping. Theticket price includes all ingredients, tasting bites from Eden’s restaurants and a delicious dish to take home!

All proceeds will be going to Eden’s chosen charity partner Heart of Bucks.

Rebecca Gomme, Marketing Manager at Eden Shopping Centre added: “We are always looking to host events that offer something different and showcase our occupiers. Eden Eats highlights the variety of eateries that Eden has to offer, whilst encouraging families to try something new in the kitchen and grab a taste of different global flavours.”