Take charge of your future at the Buckingham Good Endings Fair

Planning for the future isn’t just important—it’s essential. The Buckingham Good Endings Fair is here to guide you in making informed, confident decisions that will bring you and your loved ones peace of mind. Don’t leave crucial choices to chance; take control and ensure your wishes are honoured.

This unique community event provides access to expert knowledge and vital resources covering wills, funeral planning, palliative care, legal matters, and bereavement support. By preparing now, you can reduce stress for yourself and those you care about, ensuring a smoother transition when the time comes.

Why attend? Because life is unpredictable, but your choices don’t have to be. This event is for everyone—whether you’re planning ahead for yourself or supporting a family member, the Good Endings Fair empowers you with the information and tools needed to approach the later stages of life with confidence and dignity.

Connect with local celebrants, healthcare experts, funeral directors, and carers, all offering valuable guidance tailored to your needs. Buckingham Town Council will also have a stall where they will be sharing information regarding the new Cemetery, if you would like to see what is planned.

Date: Saturday, 29th March 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Buckingham Community Centre, Buckingham

This is a FREE event open to all. Let’s start the conversation, break the taboo, and embrace proactive planning for a secure and reassuring future.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee, knowing how important it Is to be informed about the sensitive issues around bereavement, is organising our second Good Endings Fair on Saturday 29th March 2025, so that when a death occurs, whether sudden or expected, people are better placed to deal with all the necessary duties and arrangements at a stressful time.”