Summer Superheroes at Discover Bucks Museum
Friday 26 July – Summer Superheroes
Create superhero themed craft projects with our last Bucks Heroes event of the year.
£4 per participant.
Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm
Suitable for ages 4+ (younger children welcome but may need some help with their craft).
Booking essential: All those wishing to do the craft activity need to purchase a ‘Participant’ ticket, accompanying parents/carers are required to book a ‘Non-participating’ ticket – unless of course they want to do the craft activity too. Parents/carers supervision is required throughout the event. Our team will be on hand to offer help and demonstrations, but be prepared to get ‘stuck in’. There are a limited number of spaces available at these events, to secure your ticket please book now using the buttons above. The event may sell out and we cannot guarantee there will be tickets available on the day.
