Summer Superheroes at Discover Bucks Museum

As part of our Summer of Fun at Discover Bucks Museum throughout the summer holidays if you’re visiting on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday why not add a craft activity on?

Booking essential: All those wishing to do the craft activity need to purchase a ‘Participant’ ticket, accompanying parents/carers are required to book a ‘Non-participating’ ticket – unless of course they want to do the craft activity too. Parents/carers supervision is required throughout the event. Our team will be on hand to offer help and demonstrations, but be prepared to get ‘stuck in’. There are a limited number of spaces available at these events, to secure your ticket please book now using the buttons above. The event may sell out and we cannot guarantee there will be tickets available on the day.