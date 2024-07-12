Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury Cycling UK hold regular Sunday cycle rides for people who would like to try cycling in the local area.

The group is run by volunteers who have a passion for cycling and understand the pleasure of riding through the lovely Bucks countryside in the company of others.

The club is now looking for new members for its 2024 summer season. People from all walks of life ride with the group and you don’t need a fancy bike or to be sporty to join in, just able to ride a few miles on a bike.

The rides include our Newcomers ride of 15 to 20 miles and Easy Pace rides of around 30 miles. All rides are circular, return to the start and most importantly have a café stop about half way round for tea and cake. The group is aimed at adult riders of 18 plus.

Summer riding with local Aylesbury Cycling Group.

All riders need is a serviceable bike, a spare tube and comfortable clothes to ride in. Riding with a group means greater safety, you don’t get lost, somebody will always help fix a puncture and the pace is set to suit all riders, so you don’t have to worry about keeping up.

Rides start from either the Watermead Inn in Aylesbury or Weston Turville shops at 9:30am and we advertise the rides on our Aylesbury Cycling UK Facebook page or by email.

We also meet up socially every second Wednesday at the Kings Head in Aylesbury at 7:30pm. It’s a good way to meet the group and find out more.

For new riders we recommend trying the Newcomers ride first or for more experienced our Easy Pace rides may suit.

Aylesbury Cycling UK can be contacted on [email protected] or on FaceBook under Aylesbury Cycling CUK,( just press the join the group button). We also have our own web page on Cycling UK https://www.cyclinguk.org/group/aylesbury-cycling-uk

The group contacts are Jeremy Scothern and Penny Dablin.