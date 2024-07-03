Summer of Fun: Space cookies at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTERContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Bring along your creativity and imagination and make your very own unique space themed creature cookie to take home!
Wednesday 24 July – Space Cookies

Start off the holidays by decorating a space-creature cookie to take home.

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own space picture

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Space Cookie making at Discover Bucks!Space Cookie making at Discover Bucks!
Space Cookie making at Discover Bucks!

Please note: gluten, egg and milk will be present in this workshop. Please contact [email protected] if there are any allergies we should be aware of.

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 3+

https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58425?catID=56752

Related topics:summer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.