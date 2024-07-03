Summer of Fun: Space cookies at Discover Bucks Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bring along your creativity and imagination and make your very own unique space themed creature cookie to take home!

Wednesday 24 July – Space Cookies

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own space picture

Space Cookie making at Discover Bucks!

Please note: gluten, egg and milk will be present in this workshop. Please contact [email protected] if there are any allergies we should be aware of.

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm