Stay and Play Cafe at Discover Bucks Museum

Safe place and space for play at Discover Bucks for little ones.

A relaxed drop in safe play space for under 5s, free tea and coffee and a chance to meet other parents and carers.

Timings: 10am – 12pm every Wednesday

£2.00 per child

Stay and Play

Accompanying adult goes free (free tea and coffee included).

Places limited so please secure your places by buying your tickets today.

These sessions take place during term time only.

Stay and Play Café tickets