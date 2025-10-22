Spooky half-term fun as kids join piggy pals at Kew Little Pigs Farm

Children are being invited to enjoy a truly unique Halloween experience this October half term, getting up close with some of the country’s friendliest miniature pigs.

in Amersham is hosting its Holiday Club 2025 on October 27 and 28, offering children aged 7 to 16 the chance to spend a full day on the award-winning ethical farm from 9am to 3pm.

Youngsters will take part in a full day of hands-on activities with the animals, follow a Halloween trail, and enjoy biscuits, drinks, and even ice cream at the end of the day. Each child also takes home a special “Piggie Pack” containing a poster, certificate, fact sheet, and toy.

The farm’s popular pigs include sows Blossom and Venus, who have both recently had piglets, meaning plenty of adorable babies to meet. As well as being fun and educational, the sessions are designed to promote empathy, responsibility, and teamwork as children learn how to care for animals in a positive environment.

Kew Little Pigs us gearing up for Halloween half term - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “Our holiday clubs are always a sell-out because they’re such a wonderful opportunity for children to connect with animals and with nature. Learning about kindness, compassion, and teamwork from a young age is so important, and our pigs are the perfect teachers!”

Parents are invited to join at 3pm for a special 30-minute session where children can proudly show off what they’ve learned and introduce their favourite animals.

The club costs £64 per child (reduced from £80), and places are limited.