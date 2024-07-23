Space puppets at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTERContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Create your very own spaced themed rockets!

Wednesday 7 & 28 August – Space Puppets

Design and make your very own space monster hand puppet to terrify earthlings!

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own space picture

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 3+ (younger children welcome).

discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58431?catID=56752

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.