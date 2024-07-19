Sensory Storytelling at Discover Bucks Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collar and Cuffs Theatre Company will be on hand to take you on a sensory journey!

Saturday 27 July – Dig, Dig, Sparkle, Jingle-Jangle, Clink: Sensory storytelling with Collar & Cuffs

Join multi-award-winning sensory theatre company, Collar & Cuffs Co, for a sensory exploration of the discovery of the Lenborough Hoard, a hidden treasure trove of over 5000 Anglo-Saxon coins.

Expect singing, movement, and silvery, sparkling delights to stimulate every sense! This sensory storytelling session is signed in Makaton and is suitable for early years children and people of all ages with SEND, including those with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD). Following the story, there will be extra time to play.

You can also celebrate Open Culture Weekend by popping into our Learning Zone to add a patch to our giant patchwork quilt. Whether you use paint, collage, fabric or felt pens, we invite you to create a patch that is as unique as you yourself

FREE with admission but please book your storytelling slot.

Story Timings: 12pm – 12.30pm, 1.30pm – 2pm & 2.30pm – 3pm

Quilt Craft Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 4pm

Suitable for ages 2+