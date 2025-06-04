Saddle up for a Wild-West-inspired menu this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, stirrup for a Wild West adventure as The Ivy Marlow Garden serves up a cowboy-themed breakfast and two-to-three course set menu, carefully crafted whisky cocktails and a complimentary gift for Dad to take home.

Available on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June, dads can start their day with a perfectly Grilled Thinly-beaten Rump Steak (£17.95), served with a crispy potato rosti and two fried hen’s eggs. Alternatively, dads who may want to enjoy a weekend lie-in can make the most of the Father’s Day Set Menu at £29.95 for two-courses or £34.95 for three.

Guests dining on the Father’s Day set menu will receive The Ivy’s iconic Truffle Arancini for the table, followed by a choice of delectable starters, including Streak Tartare with Toast, consisting of hand-cut sirloin steak served with shallots, cornichons, capers, parsley and egg yolk; Crab and Avocado Tian, dressed crab with avocado, sliced radish, tomato served with a coriander and spinach crisp bread; Duck Liver Parfait, served with caramelised hazelnuts, apricot and apple chutney with toasted brioche and an Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad served with plant-based cream cheese, pistachios, olives and a tomato and sherry dressing.

When it comes to mains, the star of the show is the mouth-watering Sirloin Steak with Cowboy Butter (£5.95 supplement), consisting of hand-selected and Himalayan salt wall dry-aged sirloin steak, topped with a perfectly blended cowboy butter of fragrant herbs and smoked paprika. Other delights on the menu include a flavour-packed Gochujang Glazed Aubergine Salad with sesame, pickled radish, wonton, sticky rice and a jalapeño and avocado dressing, and the iconic Ivy Classic Shepherd’s Pie; slow-braised lamb and beef topped with cheddar mash and served with a rosemary and red wine sauce. Classics such as Chicken Milanese with Truffle Sauce and Blackened Cod Fillet also feature on the exclusive set menu.

Raise a rootin’-tootin’ toast with the Western Whisky Smash, or a ‘Giddy Up’ Nettle and Mint Panache

To round off the celebration, desserts include the famous Ivy Chocolate Bomb, a classic melting chocolate dome which reveals creamy vanilla ice cream, honeycomb and a hot caramel sauce. Other choices include the classic Crème Brûlée, a Selection of Cheeses, and the Raspberry and Pistachio Coupe; raspberry sorbet with pistachio mousse, drizzled in raspberry sauce.

When it comes to drinks, The Ivy Collection has launched a pair of specially created cocktails to complete the Wild West Father’s Day experience. Raise a rootin’-tootin’ toast with the Western Whisky Smash, which sees Singleton 12 blended with Crème d’abricot and hints of lemon, nettle and mint. For a non-alcoholic sip, enjoy a ‘Giddy Up’ Nettle and Mint Panache, which sees Lucky Saint alcohol-free larger blended with lemon juice, mint and nettle – enough to put hairs on any chest.

To keep the festivities rolling, every dad will receive a specially designed set of The Ivy Father's Day playing cards, so the fun can continue long after the dust has settled on breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Ivy Father’s Day breakfast, set menu and cocktails will be available on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June.

Book a table here: https://ivycollection.com/fathers-day-2025/

To become a member of The Ivy Premier Rewards App, join here: https://theivycollection.app/