Riding for the Disabled Park Lane Riders take on Superhero Triathlon

Woody and Sophie from Park Lane Stables - with team captain Esme Higgs (This Esme) will be taking on the Marvel Superhero Triathlon at Dorney Lake on 16 August

This weekend, Dorney Lake will play host to an extraordinary display of determination and teamwork as two local riders, Sophie and Woody, join forces with equestrian influencer Esme Higgs - known to her 1.2 million followers as ThisEsme - for the Superhero Triathlon.

Sophie and Woody are both part of the Park Lane Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) programme, a much-loved local institution recognisable for its famous pony window on the high street by the station. The RDA offers tailored riding sessions and hands-on training to people living with disabilities, giving them access to skills, confidence, and community that can be life-changing.

Remarkably, both Sophie and Woody began their journeys at Park Lane Stables as participants. Over time, they’ve transformed from riders receiving support into volunteers and staff members, helping others experience the same empowerment the programme gave them.

Sophie and Woody will 'swim, run and bike' in their superhero costumes this weekend

The Dorney Lake Superhero Triathlon, which celebrates inclusivity and ability in sport, will see the trio take on a combination of swimming, cycling, and running - each leg adapted so that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can participate.

For Esme Higgs, who regularly champions equestrian causes to her global audience, joining the team is a way to help shine a light on the positive impact riding programmes can have beyond the saddle.

The event promises to be a celebration of courage and inclusivity - a proud moment for Park Lane Stables, which continues to change lives in ways that go far beyond the arena.