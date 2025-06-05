Reviving ancient art: Alison Hillwalker is exhibiting this June

This summer, Bucks Art Weeks celebrates its 40th anniversary with a vibrant programme running from 7th to 22nd June. The annual event brings together hundreds of artists and makers from across Buckinghamshire, offering visitors a unique chance to meet creatives, watch live demonstrations, and purchase original artwork and handmade crafts. Entry is free—just follow the yellow signs!

One of this year’s featured artists is Alison Hillwalker, a jewellery maker who specialises in the ancient craft of chainmaille. Using delicate rings to weave intricate designs, Alison creates elegant pieces that both preserve and modernise a tradition dating back over two millennia.

She discovered this specific technique “almost by accident”: “I’d previously been working with wire wrapping, when I stumbled upon some chainmaille crafting websites. When I saw photo tutorials for some basic weaves, I thought: ‘That looks straightforward, I could totally do that!’”

There is no one better to explain the history of this art better than Alison herself: “We’ve been making maille in Britain since at least the 4th century BC. Whilst it is most often associated with medieval armour, it also makes stunning and unique jewellery pieces too. Unfortunately, maille making is now a dying art and, according to national organisation Heritage Crafts, is critically endangered. I see my work as a vehicle for spreading awareness and hopefully appreciation of this ancient and fascinating craft.”

Intricate and unique designs showcasing the revival of ancient chainmaille techniques

When considering her methods and techniques, Alison says “the first step for me is figuring out what I want the focal point to be. Do I want the maille itself to be the showstopper, or do I want it to set the tone for another element, like a precious stone? Once I’ve decided on a weave, it can be really interesting to experiment with different colour combinations. If I’m aiming to create a focal piece, I tend to experiment with short sections of simpler weaves and add things like beads, scales, or crystals to add a bit of sparkle. There are so many possibilities.”

As a secondary school teacher, she finds that she has “the opportunity to talk to my students about designing, crafting, and making. I’m hoping that by sharing my jewellery-making journey that it will spark something for them and encourage them into creative fields like this.”

This June, Alison will be exhibiting alongside a group of talented artists, photographers, and makers at St Nicholas Church, Risborough Road, Kingsey. Visitors can view her work in person and learn more about her process and inspiration.

To plan your visit to Bucks Art Weeks, head to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk. The interactive map makes it easy to discover artists near you. Pick up a free loyalty card, visit five venues, and enter a prize draw to win £100 worth of art.

Whether you’re an art lover, gift hunter, or simply looking for a creative day out, Bucks Art Weeks offers a unique opportunity to connect with local talent and discover the incredible artistry happening on your doorstep.