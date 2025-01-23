Reconnect with nature, community, and wellness at Firelight Events and Retreats in Long Crendon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firelight, is a wellness and event destination based at Lopemede Farm, a 250-acre working farm in Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Jess and Greg Symondson, Firelight offers immersive nature-based retreats, open-air gigs, alfresco feasts and holistic wellness experiences, blending yoga, breathwork, sauna and other popular wellness modalities, in a beautiful natural setting.

Founded in 2023 by husband-and-wife team Jess and Greg Symondson, Firelight was born from their shared passion for bringing people together in nature to share magical experiences that bring them joy.

Family Friendly Live Music nights at the Firelight Tipi

Much like the beautiful countryside around them, Firelight events move with the seasons, from a cosy eco-barn in the winter months to a beautiful and spacious tipi in the summer months.

The Firelight team offers a variety of events and experiences, including yoga, breathwork, and meditation classes as well as wellness retreats, open-air gigs, and communal feasts—all designed to help guests disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with the restorative power of nature.

As their name suggests, Firelight events frequently centre around the campfire—an ancient space for communication, connection, and creative collaboration.

Jess and Greg believe that today’s stressed-out humans can get as much benefit from music, dance, and delicious food as they can from wellness practices like yoga, meditation, and breathwork—and that the two should not be mutually exclusive.

A welcome glass of Rosé after yoga with a live DJ

“Our gigs, dining events, and nature based experiences are often a gateway to the world of wellness for many of our customers, who might feel a bit intimidated by the often ‘serious’ or ‘cliquey’ world of wellness.”

This February and March, Firelight is hosting a nourishing week-long retreat in Taghazout, Morocco. The retreat includes daily yoga, breathwork, meditation, and opportunities to explore local culture, aiming to help people heal, transform, and emerge from their winter shell.

For those seeking wellness closer to home, Firelight's Oxfordshire location is conveniently situated just 40 minutes by train from Central London and 20 minutes from Oxford by car.

Lopemede Farm provides an ideal setting for private events and corporate team retreats, offering unique events and bonding experiences that connect organisations with each other and with nature. Firelight's mission is to inspire nature connection, holistic well-being, and a lasting impact in the lives of their guests. By collaborating with the UK's best well-being practitioners, entertainers, and chefs, they curate a year-long calendar of workshops, experiences, and events to help guests connect with their inner joy.

Epic live music nights in the Firelight Tipi

As individuals embark on their January resolutions, Firelight offers a supportive community and a variety of practices to foster lasting well-being. From weekly yoga classes to wellness events

with a generous sprinkling of fun… Did someone say sunset yoga with a live DJ and rosé by the fire? Yes, please!

Be sure to check out Firelight events—there is something for everyone seeking to find their inner spark... www.byfirelight.co.uk

And follow Jess and Greg’s inspiring story on Instagram for your daily dose of feel-good vibes: https://www.instagram.com/byfirelight.uk/?hl=en

Stay tuned as Firelight are soon to announce their spring/summer series of live music nights and dining events with world-class musical and culinary talent!