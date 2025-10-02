Pumpkin to look forward to at Odds this October

Pumpkin Pickers heading to Odds Farm Park this October can look forward to a ‘jolly gourd’ time at the farm’s Pumpkin Festival which kicks off on Friday 3rd October and runs on selected dates until Sunday 2nd November.

The 35 acre farm, near Beaconsfield, has over 7000 pumpkins waiting to be harvested in the Pumpkin Patch.

After its launch, the festival will run every weekend until Saturday 25th October. It will then be open every day for a Wicked-themed half-term holiday inspired by the hit West End show, until Sunday 2nd November.

Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park, says: “Our Pumpkin Festival gets underway with an Adults-only Night on Friday 3rd October because at Odds we believe that you’re never too old for a pumpkin!

Pumpkin carving at Odds Farm Park

“We then open every weekend in October for those families who want to get a head start on Halloween celebrations by picking their pumpkins early.”

And back for 2025 are the popular Pumpkin Nights where the farm opens on selected evenings for families to enjoy.

Louise adds: “We’re bringing our Pumpkin Nights back this year as they proved really popular with families who have slightly older children or those who couldn’t visit during our usual daytime opening hours.”

The Festival continues daily throughout the school half term holiday where youngsters will be able to go in search of the Wizard of Odds, take part in their brilliant bubble sessions and enjoy tunes from the hit show Wicked with entertainers performing songs as show characters, Elphaba and Galinda.

The Pumpkin Festival at Odds Farm Park gets underway on Friday 3 October

Louise adds: “We’re inviting our guests to grab their broomsticks and defy gravity at Odds this half term as we celebrate songs from the show.”

Families visiting during half term can also grab a wheelbarrow and head to the Pumpkin Patch to harvest their own pumpkin. Then, they can visit the Craft Barn to pimp up their pumpkins with some spooktacular designs, all without making a mess at home.

There will also be Halloween-themed arts and crafts available along with a Monster Mash Silent Disco everyday of the school holiday.

But there’s more than just thrillifying pumpkin fun at Odds Farm Park this half term. There are also over 30 breeds of different animals to meet, the outdoor adventure play areas, tractor and trailer ride, H2Odds water play, Marmalade’s Mini Rover rides and giant Indoor Playbarn for guests to enjoy each day.

Families can enjoy the Pumpkin Festival every weekend in October at Odds Farm Park

The Pumpkin Festival takes place on weekends throughout October; 4th – 5th, 11th – 12th, 18th - 19th. The Pumpkin Nights take place every Saturday evening in October from 6pm – 10pm. The Pumpkin Festival continues daily from 10am – 5.30pm between Saturday 25th October to Sunday 2nd November. Adult Nights take place on Friday 3rd October and Friday 17th October.

Every paying child who visits throughout the Pumpkin Festival is entitled to a free pumpkin.

Prices start at £18.95. It is not essential to pre-book and walk-up admissions are always welcome. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.