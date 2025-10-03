Pumpkin picking and Halloween nights return to The Patch MK

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, The Patch MK is once again transforming its fields into one of the region’s most anticipated autumn destinations.

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, The Patch MK is once again transforming its fields into one of the region’s most anticipated autumn destinations. From the first Saturday in October, families across the region can look forward to fields of homegrown, bright orange pumpkins which are ready to be picked, half a million of them to be precise! This year’s Halloween event is packed with festival inspired fun, and an exciting programme of after-dark events designed to deliver thrills, chills and unforgettable memories.

Striking seasonal photo opportunities are dotted throughout the site, making The Patch MK the perfect backdrop for your seasonal Instagram content. During the day you can expect music drifting through the fields, witches on stilts, hula hoop shows and bubble magic, alongside hearty seasonal food offerings.

As night falls, The Patch MK takes on an altogether different character. The “Pumpkin Nights” experience adds live music, fire shows, axe throwing and a host of spine-tingling attractions as well as some previously unannounced surprises. Guests visiting during the ‘Pumpkin Nights’ can also spend the evening marveling at artists in aerial hoops and enjoy LED shows before wrapping up the evening by toasting marshmallows on a fire.

Halloween offerings are returning to The Patch MK.

“Our pumpkin fields are always at the heart of what we do in autumn, it’s been a challenging year for farmers due to the excessively warm Spring and summer with a complete lack of rain.” says Joseph Gurney, founder of The Patch MK. “Thankfully pumpkins are a really resilient crop and we have over half a million of them waiting to be picked by our guests. Each year we strive to make The Patch MK even more memorable, whether you’re looking for a fun family day out or a thrilling night-time adventure. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to The Patch MK for the highlight of our year.”

Located just outside Milton Keynes, The Patch MK has become a firm favorite for seasonal experiences, from summer wildflowers and sunflowers to autumn pumpkins and festive Halloween fun. Last year thousands visited to pick pumpkins and enjoy the farm’s unique mix of activities, and 2025 promises to be its most exciting autumn yet.

Tickets for both daytime pumpkin picking and evening Pumpkin Nights must be pre-booked online and are now available at www.thepatchmk.co.uk.

