Princes Risborough Farmers Market

A treat for food lovers, the market proudly features a selection of locally produced goods crafted with care by passionate makers from across the Chilterns—many located within a 40-mile radius of Princes Risborough.

Join us on Saturday 21st June for the next Princes Risborough Farmers Market! From artisan pies, flavoured breads, and cheese to sweet treats & hot takeaway from Really Good Sausages Burgers & BBQ Bites - there’s something for every craving.

We’re also excited to welcome The Creation Station to the June Farmers Market. Kids can get creative by decorating their own terracotta plant pot and planting a vegetable seed — a fun hands-on activity that also teaches how plants grow. Plus, there will be additional colouring activities to enjoy!

The market is free to attend and will be held at King George V Park, Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough, HP27 9EE from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Please note that there is no on-site parking available. The nearest public car parks, operated by Buckinghamshire Council, are within a 10-minute walk—The Mount on Stratton Road and Horns Lane on New Road.

For the latest updates, visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or find Risborough Town Council on Facebook.