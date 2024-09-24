Pre-schooler mornings at Discover Bucks Museum
Come explore the interactive museum.
Pre-schooler Mornings: Explore our interactive Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery open specially at this time for under 5's.
Selected Fridays 10.00 - 11.30.
A session one Friday a month for Under 5’s and their parents/carers to enjoy the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery.
Dates:
Friday 20 and 27 September
Friday 4, 11, 18 and 25 October
Friday 8, 15, 22, 29 November
Timings:
10am – 11:30am
Tickets
£3.50 per child
