Pre-schooler mornings at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTER
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:42 BST
Come explore the interactive museum.

Pre-schooler Mornings: Explore our interactive Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery open specially at this time for under 5's.

Selected Fridays 10.00 - 11.30.

A session one Friday a month for Under 5’s and their parents/carers to enjoy the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery.

Dates:

Friday 20 and 27 September

Friday 4, 11, 18 and 25 October

Friday 8, 15, 22, 29 November

Timings:

10am – 11:30am

Tickets

£3.50 per child

https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/57028?catID=45490

