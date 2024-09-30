Plant and produce sale at College Lake
More than plants alone to explore at College Lake this autumn time...
Plant and Produce Market - College Lake, Saturday 12 October
Location:
Upper Icknield Way, Bulbourne , Tring, Buckinghamshire, HP23 5QG
You'll find a huge range of plants for sale with home made cakes and jam and local apple juice. Plus reconditioned garden tools.
Event details
View on What3Words:
Date:
Saturday 12 October 2024
Time
11:00am - 1:00pm
