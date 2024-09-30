Plant and produce sale at College Lake

More than plants alone to explore at College Lake this autumn time...

Plant and Produce Market - College Lake, Saturday 12 October

Location:

College Lake,

plantsplants
plants

Upper Icknield Way, Bulbourne , Tring, Buckinghamshire, HP23 5QG

You'll find a huge range of plants for sale with home made cakes and jam and local apple juice. Plus reconditioned garden tools.

Event details

View on What3Words:

broadens.ends.pebbles

Date:

Saturday 12 October 2024

Time

11:00am - 1:00pm

