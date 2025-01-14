Networking opportunity for Bucks charities and or community groups

Local Voluntary Sector Network - opportunity for charities and community groups to network and collaborate

If your charity or community group would like to connect with like-minded individuals, discuss challenges and explore ways to collaborate, don’t miss the next Local Voluntary Sector Network forum on 5 February 2025 (6-8pm) in Aylesbury (HP19 0FX).

This in-person event is a great opportunity for not-for-profit organisations to discuss local needs and common issues such as securing funding, engaging volunteers and young people.

For more information and book your free space, visit the Community Impact Bucks website: www.communityimpactbucks.org.uk/training-and-events/local-voluntary-sector-network-forum