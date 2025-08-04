Missing in action - Fozz return 20 years later

After a two-decade break from the pages of the Milton Keynes Citizen, indie rock trio Fozz are back with a punch—and a new single that’s as sharp as it is timely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their upcoming release, “Everyone’s An Expert”, lands on September 26 and sees the band channelling their trademark angst, wit, grit, and melodic energy into a satirical anthem for the age of misinformation. Think Blur meets Frank Turner, with a bit more bite and a lot more life experience.

Mastered at Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright (Oasis, James, The Smiths), the track blends Britpop swagger with a caustic commentary on online outrage, armchair pundits, and media hysteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been a long time since we made any kind of noise in Milton Keynes,” says frontman Elliot. “Life happens—careers, families, the usual chaos—but the songs never stopped. This one’s born out of watching the world shout louder while saying less.”

A little older... but a lot wiser. Fozz return to the scene.

Fozz recently completed a 16-date national tour, with stops including The Cavern Pub in Liverpool, acoustic showcase sessions in London, and a unique beach set in Brighton. The tour featured original material old and new, all delivered with the same punchy, melodic heart that earned the band their following in the early 2000s.

While it’s been years since Fozz last made waves in the MK music scene, their new material draws heavily on the in-between—on everything that’s changed, everything that hasn’t, and everything worth shouting about. “Everyone’s An Expert” is just the start.

The track is available to pre-save now and will be released on all major streaming platforms from September 26.