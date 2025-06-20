Milton Keynes venues offer free ice cream to help you beat the heat

Mulligans Milton Keynes

Mulligans and Ninja Warrior UK offering a free ice cream to every child this and next weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the temperatures climb, Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynesis helping families beat the heat with air-conditioned fun and games, and a free ice cream for every child, included in an activity booking.

The free ice cream is available Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

Ninja Warrior UK

To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains.

Kids can enjoy the frozen treat, while doubling up on the fun with 2-for-1 tickets, Sundays to Fridays throughout June, when they pre-book using the code JUNE241.

The offer is valid with pre-bookings or walk in bookings. For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk or keep up with Ninja Warrior UK’s day-to-day updates by following ninjawarriorukmiltonkeynes on Instagram or NinjaWarrior UK Milton Keynes on Facebook.